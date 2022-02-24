Where to find Turtle Neck Meat Elden Ring – and what it does

The many crafting resources you find in Elden Ring will be scattered throughout the game. You’ll acquire many of them as you explore the game, and having enough of them on hand for your recipes is critical to save up your currency to purchase levels up rather than using them on merchants. One notable resource you’ll be trying to hunt down is Turtle Neck Meat. In this guide, we will cover where to find Turtle Neck Meat and what it does in Elden Ring.

You’ll be able to loot Turtle Neck Meat off of turtles you find wandering around the world. Because of the hard exterior shells, turtles will be tough to take down, which means hitting them multiple times or using a heavy weapon attack to chunk their health down considerably. However, after you eliminate the turtle, you should be able to find it on their corpse. We’ve reliably found Turtle Neck Meat nearly every time we take out a turtle.

You can find turtles all over Elden Ring, especially near water. We can find a handful of them next to the Coastal Cave, to the west of The First Step point of grace where you begin the game, and over to the east over by the Dragon-burnt ruins. So if you’re trying to hunt down Turtle Neck Meat, heading to these locations is highly recommended, and you’ll want to search around wherever you can find water.