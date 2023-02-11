There are plenty of fantastic beasts for you to discover as you explore the highlands in Hogwarts Legacy. You can find beasts both big and small. Some of them have claws while others, like the Unicorn, have magnificent horns. Unicorns are one of the rarer creatures that you can find in the game and they are also difficult to catch. If you aren’t careful, a Unicorn will run off and get lost in the forest. This guide will show you where to find Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy.

Unicorn locations in Hogwarts Legacy

There aren’t very many areas where you can find Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy. By this, we mean that there is only one area to catch them; the Forbidden Forest. Luckily, this is an area that you can easily access after you learn how to catch and take care of beasts. Unfortunately, catching the Unicorns is fairly difficult and might have you coming back a few times.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Unicorn Den in the Forbidden Forest is located to the west of the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame fast travel point. You can also access the den by traveling south of the North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame fast travel point. There are also Mooncalf Dens near this location.

How to catch Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are looking to get your hands on some Unicorns, you will first need to wait until nighttime. You won’t find any Unicorns if you go to the den during the day. Instead, you will only find deer. You can fast-forward to nighttime if you don’t feel like waiting around. Once night rolls around, use the Disillusionment spell to sneak into the den and catch the Unicorn off guard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get close to the Unicorn, cast the Arresto Momentum spell on it to keep it from running away. With the Unicorn slowed down, open your bag and capture it just like you would any other beast. You may need to chase after it and cast Arresto Momentum on it again before the capture is complete.