Where to find Nifflers in Hogwarts Legacy

There are plenty of beasts that you can track down and rescue in Hogwarts Legacy. You can find everything from Kneazles to Unicorns and even Nifflers. These fantastic beasts need to be rescued from the poachers and they will help you with your schoolwork as well. Nifflers are precarious little critters who have an obsession with money and trinkets. Having one around is sure to help you get more Galleons. This guide will show you where you can find Nifflers in Hogwarts Legacy.

Niffler locations in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a few places where you can find Nifflers in the highlands that surround the great Hogwarts castle. Starting with the north, you can find a Niffler Den in the Forbidden Forest. As soon as you learn how to catch beasts, you can make your way there and find a Niffler Den northwest of the East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame fast travel point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you happen to be south of Hogwarts, there is another Niffler Den near the town of Feldcroft. This is the town on the western portion of the map. You will go to this area later in the game when you complete a mission with Sebastian. The den can be found on the cliffside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is one final Niffler Den in the southeastern part of the map in the section of the map known as Manor Cape. This area may take you some time to reach and requires you to go through the Poidsear Coast encampment which can prove to be quite difficult if you aren’t prepared.

How to catch Nifflers in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nifflers aren’t the most difficult creature to capture but they can be quite annoying if you rush in. Start by sneaking to the den using the Disillusionment spell. Once you are close, hit a Niffler with the Arresto Momentum spell. This will slow it down and make the creature much easier to catch. Remember to search around a Niffler Den after capturing one since there are often piles of Galleons laying about.