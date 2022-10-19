There are many secrets hidden throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley that you will surely discover given enough time. The Scar’s Kingdom update added plenty of new items for you to find in the valley, some of which are new gemstones. While you can find normal gems like Rubies and Sapphires, there are even more gems known as Vitalys Crystals that you need to keep an eye out for. This guide will show you where to find Vitalys Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Vitalys Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gemstones are fairly easy to obtain in the game. To get them, you simply need to go to Rock Spots which are identified by the large black rocks around the valley. Each of these Rock Spots has a chance to drop gemstones that you can use for crafting, give to residents, or sell for a profit. Of course, since there are many different biomes in the valley, each biome has its own gemstones.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vitalys Crystals can be found in the Vitalys Mine. The entrance to this mine is located in the Sunlit Plateau biome at the start of the river. The mine appeared with the introduction of Scar and can be entered at any time after unlocking the biome. Once inside the mine, locate the Rock Spots that are black with blue veins running through them. These Rock Spots have a chance to drop Vitalys Crystals but will typically only drop one.

To get the most crystals possible, make sure to bring a resident with you who is assigned to the mining role. This will give you the chance to get multiple crystals each time you mine one of these Rock Spots. Hang on to the Vitalys Crystals because they are used to make Miracle Growth Elixirs and Even More Miraculous Growth Elixirs. Important items that you will later end up crafting.