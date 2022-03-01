One of the first characters you meet in Elden Ring is White-Faced Varré. They appear next to the First Step site of grace, and they provide small hints about what you need to do when you’re initially playing the game. After you’ve defeated Godrick the Grafted, they will disappear, and you’ll now have to be out on the look for them. Here’s what you need to do about where to find White-Faced Varré in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to make your way into the Liurnia region to find White-Faced Varré. You need to head to make your way to the Rose Church, an area you can find to the south of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. It’ll be a watery area, with a handful of enemies wandering around. You can choose to avoid them and instead make a straight line to find White-faced Varré at the front of the Rose Church.

When you arrive, you can speak to White-Face Varré, and they will ask you what you thought of the Two Fingers. If you say the Two Fingers were magnificent, he’ll tell you to head off. However, if you say that the Two Fingers seemed off, White-Faced Varré will agree with you, and you can now receive a gift called the Festering Bloody Finger. You can now invade other players and attack them in their world with it.