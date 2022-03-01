You’ll need to find multiple locations as you explore Elden Ring. Because of how the map is set up, you won’t learn the names or exact locations of these points of interest until you reach them. Witchbane Ruins is one of these locations you might miss while you’re playing the game. Thankfully, it’s not too difficult to find when you set out for it. This guide will cover where to find Witchbane Ruins in Elden Ring.

Witchbane Ruins is on the Weeping Peninsula. You can find this region directly south of Limgrave, across the Bridge of Sacrifice. If you follow the path directly south, you’ll make your way to Castle Morne. However, you want to avoid heading in this direction while looking for Witchbane Ruins. Instead, make your way west, and proceed as far as possible in this direction.

Witchbane Ruins is to the far west, slightly south of the Fourth Church of Marika. When you reach this location, make sure to remain on Torrent to avoid any poison damage. If you stand in this area, you’ll slowly build up poison until you gain the poison status effect, taking damage over time. Next, you’ll want to find the center of the ruins to locate the location’s basement.