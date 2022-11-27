Where to get a Choice Specs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet boast several items that will help players progress. While most items are easy to get, some are relatively hard to acquire due to being very costly, needing specific conditions to be met, or being located in hidden spots. One of these items is Choice Specs, which is incredibly expensive to buy. Nevertheless, here is how you can get Choice Specs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get a Choice Specs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can buy Choice Specs from Mesagoza’s Delibird Presents store for ₽100,000. Obviously, this is an insane price to pay for a single item, and most players won’t be able to shell out such a significant amount in one payment. However, since the item won’t appear in the Delibird Presents store until you complete the main storyline, you’ll likely end up having a lot of money in your bank at that point. If you are still short of the required amount, run a few Tera Raids and sell the items you collect there to make quick money. Keep in mind the item can only be equipped to one Pokémon at a time so ensure you are giving it to the right Pokémon and using it on the right move, as it only boosts Sp. Atk.

Unfortunately, you won’t find the item in the open world, so buying is the only option. Ultimately, much like Choice Band and Choice Scarf, Choice Specs is not really a needed item despite being very powerful. If you are playing the game casually, you might want to steer clear of the item.