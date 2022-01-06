Alchemical Abrasive is a valuable resource for you to find in Final Fantasy XIV. You’re going to be using it if you want to refine it into Rhodium Ingots, which you can then turn into Classical weapons if you’re a Master Blacksmith. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find Alchemical Abrasive without doing a little bit of digging. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Alchemical Abrasive in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can’t find Alchemical Abrasive in the wild. It’s not a resource that drops from the traditional gathering nodes. Instead, you have to purchase it from a vendor. You can do this after you’ve reached level 90 and you’ve completed all of the Endwalker expansion Main Scenario Quests. After you complete those quests, you gain access to Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism, a critical currency you’ll need to collect to purchase Alchemical Abrasive.

The Tomestones of Aphorism can be acquired by completing your daily Duty Roulette. However, you want to make sure your character uses their level 90 Job to earn them. After finishing those for the day, you can directly sign up to work through level 90 dungeons The Dead Ends, Smileton, and The Stigma Dreamscape to earn even more.

Once you have enough, make your way over to Radz-at-Hand to speak with Cihanti. You can find them at coordinates (X:10.8, Y:10.3) to grab your Alchemical Abrasive. The vendor accepts 20 Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism for Alchemical Abrasive.