The resources you’ll be hunting down in Final Fantasy XIV are helpful to ensure you can make some of the best weapons, armor, and general equipment for your characters. You may even want to sell many of them to other players on the server. If you’re looking to acquire Amynodon Hide for Amynodon Leather to make Classical equipment, you want to make sure you know where to go. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Amynodon Hide in Final Fantasy XIV.

We can confirm that Amynodon Hide is a resource you can find in the Endwalker expansion. First, you want to make sure you reach level 90, and you’ve completed the base Endwalker Main Scenario Quest. Once you’ve done that, you’ll unlock access to Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism, which is the primary currency you’ll be earning for completing a good amount of content at level 90. You need these tomestones to purchase Amynodon Hide because you can’t find it in the wild.

You can acquire Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism by completing any Duty Roulette activities, so long as you play the Job with your character that has reached level 90 and has completed Endwalker. You won’t earn them with other Jobs unless they’re also level 90. Alternatively, you can manually select to join The Dead Ends, Smileton, and The Stigma Dreamscape dungeons after completing your daily roulettes.

You will need 20 Tomestones of Aphorism to exchange for a single Amynodon Hide. You’ll be able to make the exchange with Cihanti in Radz-at-Han. You can find them at coordinates (X:10.8, Y:10.3).