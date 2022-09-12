Where to get Ball Cacti in Tower of Fantasy

Ball Cacti are flora that you can gather in Tower of Fantasy. A bit too spiny to eat when compared to other foraged plants in the game, Ball Cacti is a useful ingredient in brewing elixirs and other potions. With a knack for thriving in rugged conditions, these cacti can be particularly difficult to find, only popping up in a handful of scattered locations.

Where to find Ball Cacti | Ball Cacti locations

Image via HoYoLab

Like most cacti, Ball Cacti is most at home in arid desert environments that would be inhospitable to other plants. This means that, in order to collect Ball Cacti, you would need to search for it in a desert.

Fortunately, the planet of Vera is host to the Gobby Desert, whose vast dunes and arid wastes make for the perfect place for Ball Cacti to grow. Unlike other desert flora, Ball Cacti isn’t entirely dependent on the irrigation provided by the desert’s multiple oases to grow. With that said, they most often tend to grow in the sands just beyond an oasis.

In the mountains, just east of the Saltwater Oasis, is the most concentrated collection of Ball Cacti available in Tower of Fantasy, with five plants in close vicinity. Two more exist at the northern and southern points of the Old Mirroria City Grounds and a third to the north of Mirroria Outpost. The final six Ball Cacti are spread out between the unnamed oases to the west, south, and east of Mirroria proper.

Vera, in all its vastness, is not yet in the current version of Tower of Fantasy. However, the new planet will be included, along with plenty of other content, in the upcoming Update 2.0. This expansion doesn’t have a set-in-stone release date but has been scheduled to arrive sometime later this year.