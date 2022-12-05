Where to get Beast Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There has been no shortage of Pokéballs introduced to the Pokémon series throughout the years. Some are more useful than others in certain situations, and the Beast Ball is about the most situational of them all. Introduced in the past as a means to catch Ultra Beast Pokémon, it does not have much use in a game like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which doesn’t have those creatures. Regardless, you can get some, but they will take some time. Here is how you can get your hands on Beast Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Beast Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways to get a Beast Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The first is to fill out your Pokédex completely. This means catching all 400 Pokémon at least one time. To do this, you will need to evolve and trade for some that do not appear in the wild natively in your version of the game. Once you have all 400, pull up your Pokédex by pressing the Minus button, and enter the main Pokédex page with all Pokémon listed. Press X and you will receive the item automatically. There is a long line of various Pokéballs and evolution stones you get for reaching various thresholds of Pokémon caught.

The second way to get a Beast Ball is to complete the Academy Ace Tournament. To unlock this, you will need to complete the game and then face and defeat every Gym Leader again.

The Beast Ball is generally the worst performing Pokéball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It has a very small chance of catching anything in the game, so we don’t recommend using it unless you are going to save your game and reset if it fails. This is more meant to be a trophy for completing two of the game’s biggest tasks rather than being a great item to use when you want.