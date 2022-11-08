Bonded Leather is another unique resource you can find in God of War Ragnarok. It’s stronger than the traditional Rawhide you can find while exploring the game and more difficult to locate. Unfortunately, only a handful of creatures will drop it, and you may have to go out of your way to add it to your collection. Regardless, it’s extremely useful and a valuable resource to upgrade your armor. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Bonded Leather in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find Bonded Leather in God of War Ragnarok

Bonded Leather will not drop often. We acquired some upon defeating the Huntress, a Stalker that worships the god Skadi. It was an early mini-boss encounter in that you will have to fight alongside Atreus, and upon defeating the Stalker, it dropped several items. Bonded Leather was one of them. It is not a common resource you can find while exploring on your journey, and you will want to take down some of the tougher opponents with a notably strong hide around them.

The best way to find Bonded Leather is by exploring Ragnarok and going off the beaten path. You’ll want to acquire Favours to complete for other characters. There’s a good chance you might come face to face with these more powerful creatures, allowing you to try and find more Bonded Leather that you can bring back to upgrade your armor or make new purchases.

It also comes down to progressing further in the story of Ragnarok. The further you go into the main story, there’s a good chance for stronger creatures and more worlds in the nine realms to become available to you.