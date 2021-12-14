Where to get Cabal Oil in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

With the return of The Dawning in Destiny 2, it’s time to scour the game to find the best ingredients for all of the baked goods you want to make for your friends in The Tower and throughout the game. You can find many of the ingredients all over the game, and if you’re looking in Cabal Oil, you can only receive it from a particular place. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Cabal Oil in Destiny 2 and the best location to find it.

For Cabal Oil, you’ll only be able to retrieve this by defeating any Cabal foe. While you can find them all over the game, we recommend farming them on Nessus by exploring The Cistern or heading to the EDZ, going north, and exploring the Sunken Isles. These locations are reliable farming locations, depending on your particular mood and what planet you want to explore. By taking out large hordes of Cabal, you should regularly find Cabal Oil dropping on the ground for you to pick up.

While eliminating Cabal, we also recommend double-checking any of the rarer materials you need for your Dawning recipes, such as verifying if a recipe requires Finishing Touch, Balanced Flavors, Multifaceted Flavors, or any of the more specific materials. These ingredients need you to eliminate any foe in a particular way, and if you’re already taking out Cabal, you can retrieve these ingredients at the same time you’re hunting down Cabal Oil.

Once you have enough Cabal Oil, craft your recipe and make sure to offer your completed baked good to the chosen NPC before working on the next one.