Where to get Chaos Storage in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a game that has plenty of various resources for players to collect. There are dozens upon dozens of new items to fill your inventory with, and with the new 3.0 update, the brand new region, Sumeru, has introduced even more of them. Players can use those items for various things in the game, and one of the most important aspects is collecting material to upgrade weapons and ascend characters. Upgrading your weapons is a pretty important step in making your characters more powerful and able to handle the world around them, so getting items to do so should be high on your priority list. One such item is called Chaos Storage. That is why we have prepared this guide to help you find where to get Chaos Storage.

Where to find Chaos Storage in Genshin Impact

It is pretty straightforward to get Chaos Storage, but that does not mean that it’s simple. It drops as possible loot from two Elite enemies:

Ruin Drake: Earthguard

Ruin Drake: Skywatch

These dangerous automata have to be taken down carefully, but the rewards they can drop are more than worth it. Not only that, but they are the only sources of Chaos Storage, which means that if you want to obtain these resources, you would need to find a way to farm them.

Image via HoYoLab

What is Chaos Storage used for in Genshin Impact

Once you’ve gathered some Chaos Storage, you might be wondering what to use it for. The most important use for Chaos Storage is to help you ascend Levels 1 and 2 for the following 4-star weapons:

Forest Regalia

Moonpiercer

Sapwood Blade

But the usability of Chaos Storage does not end there. To further ascend those weapons, you will need Chaos Module as the next step, and extra Chaos Storage that you have left over can be used to craft it.