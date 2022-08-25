How to get the Gilded Dreams Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact introduced an entirely new element in Version 3.0: Dendro. It only makes sense then for the game to introduce two brand new Artifact Sets strictly dedicated to boosting Dendro damage, as all elements in the game have a dedicated domain allowing you to boost the element’s individual damage. One of the new Artifact Sets in Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is the Gilded Dreams set.

The Gilden Dreams Artifact Set is located in the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain. This domain is found on the outskirts of Sumeru, nearby The Chasm (you’ll need access to The Chasm to unlock Sumeru in general.) Here is the location of the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment on the map:

We recommend teleporting to the Teleport Waypoint in Lumberjack Valley and wrapping around the mountainside to reach not only the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain but also the Teleport Waypoint above it. While this won’t save you any time (and may even take longer), you will be taking a route through Liyue with new areas and zones that have opened up with Sumeru. This means new chests and new enemies for you to find.

Unlocking the domain will reward you with 5 Primogems, and give you access to a domain fight that drops the Gilded Dreams Artifact set.

How to beat the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain

The Spire of Solitary Enlightenment has a Leyline Disorder that buffs your party members’ elemental mastery by 10% of your entire party’s elemental mastery. This effect refreshes every 20 seconds to recalculate and account for party buffs or debuffs. Head forward and activate the device to begin the fight.

You will fight three new enemies introduced in Genshin Impact Version 3.0: an Eremite Desert Clearwater, Eremite Daythunder, and Eremite Sunfrost. These three enemies all will enter an infused form after taking a certain amount of damage. This greatly buffs their combat stats, but they will enter a weakened state after this form ends.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortunately, these enemies are susceptible to crowd control. If you have access to units like Venti, Kazuha, or Sucrose, then this fight should be a breeze despite the relatively high HP these enemies have.

After beating these enemies, head to the tree at the back of the domain. Activate it to receive your rewards, which will randomly drop one of two artifacts found in this domain. You will need at least 20 Resin or 1 Condensed Resin to claim your rewards.

Gilded Dreams Artifact Set stats and effects

Here are the stats and effects for the Gilded Dreams Artifact set:

2-Piece Bonus

Elemental Mastery is increased by 80.

4-Piece Bonus

Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.