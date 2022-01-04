Where to get Cloth of Happiness in Final Fantasy XIV

The resources you need to craft several items in Final Fantasy XIV come from various locations. Some recipes require fewer ingredients than others, and you might find yourself spending more time searching for specific resources than you usually would. For example, the Cloth of Happiness resource is an item you can use to create the Wristle, Hose, Boots, and Cape of Happiness, but finding it might be challenging. This guide covers where you can get Cloth of Happiness in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Cloth of Happiness is a random drop when completing specific Treasure Maps, notable the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Maps. You can find these maps by locating them in level 90 gathering points for Fishing, Mining, and Botany. There’s a chance you can find a Timeworn map every 18 hours, or you can choose to purchase them from your server’s marketboard, depending on the going price for it.

You’ll want to make sure that before you embark on this Treasure Map, you bring a full party of eight players, all level 90, with you. You’re going to need everyone to work together to defeat the monsters that spawn when you find the map. After surviving the wave, the treasure chest at the end of the map has a chance to bring you and your party into the new Treasure Dungeon, Excitatron 6,000. The Cloth of Happiness has an opportunity during these encounters.

You may need to complete several Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Maps to earn enough cloth for any Happiness clothing. However, you might also have a chance to find it on the marketboard, but we can bet it will be available for a considerable price.