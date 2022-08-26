Where to get Crystalline Cyst Dust in Genshin Impact – Crystalline Cyst Dust Locations

Joining the roster with the new 3.0 update is the Sumeru scholar extraordinaire, Tighnari. He is a brand new 5-star character that you can obtain through Wishes, but as you level him up, you will want to Ascend him further and improve his powers and stats. That means that you will need resources, and one of those resources for his Ascension levels 5 and 6 is Crystalline Cyst Dust. And while Ascending Tighnari might be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to this material, it’s not its only use. No, you can use Crystalline Cyst Dust to ascend your Traveller as well, and even some of the weapons too, such as the 4-star weapons End of the Line and Fruit of Fulfillment. So in preparation for all those Ascensions, let’s see how we can obtain some of that Dust.

How to get Crystalline Cyst Dust in Genshin Impact

Crystalline Cyst Dust is considered a Common Ascencion Material in Genshin Impact, making it fairly common to find in the game. The main way to get it is through farming mobs to get it as drops, however, there is also a crafting method that you can use to get the dust.

Crystalline Cyst Dust as loot drop

The main method of gathering Crystalline Cyst Dust is by farming Level 60+ fungi enemies scattered throughout Sumeru. Sooner or later you’ll find some fungi to beat, but to make it easier, you can look in these areas in particular:

West of Vanarana

At the Chinvat Ravine

Around Pardis Dhyai

The southern part of Ashavan Realm

The northern part of Mawtimiya Forest

Image via HoYoLab

There are 10 different types of fungi enemies in Sumeru, all of which have a chance to drop Crystalline Cyst Dust as loot. Those are:

Floating Dendro Fungus

Floating Hydro Fungus

Grounded Hydroshroom

Stretchy Anemo Fungus

Stretchy Geo Fungus

Stretchy Pyro Fungus

Whirling Cryo Fungus

Whirling Electro Fungus

Winged Cryoshroom

Winged Dendroshroom

Crafting Crystalline Cyst Dust

If you need a little bit more Crystalline Cyst Dust, there is also an option to craft some. Since it uses Luminescent Pollen in the crafting recipe, make sure you have enough or that you won’t need it for something else first. Once you’re sure, the crafting is easy. You need to use 3x Luminescent Pollen and pay a fee of 50 Mora, to get 1 Crystalline Cyst Dust.

Related: Where to get Luminescent Pollen in Genshin Impact – Luminescent Pollen Locations