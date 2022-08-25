Where to get Luminescent Pollen in Genshin Impact – Luminescent Pollen Locations

While you collect new characters in Genshin Impact, you will likely sooner than later find the need to improve some of your favorites. Or even all of them, if you’re a completionist… like some that we could mention. Whichever being the case, you will need to find all of the resources and materials to Ascend your Genshin Impact characters. One such important resource in the new Sumeru region is Luminescent Pollen, and that’s because it’s one of the materials used to Ascend one of the new 5-star characters, Tighnari. Not only that, but it is also a part of Ascencion requirements for your own Traveller character as well. And not only that, bus some weapons use it for Ascencion too. Because of those three important reasons, you might be wondering where to collect Luminescent Pollen. That’s what we’re here to help you with.

How to get Luminescent Pollen in Genshin Impact

Luminescent Pollen is categorized as a Common Ascension Material in the game, which means that it should not be too difficult to get. That is actually the case, it’s just a little bit grindy. That is because there are two main ways to obtain it. Firstly, you can get it by farming mobs that drop it as loot. And secondly, you can craft it from residue material to make Luminescent Pollen.

Luminescent Pollen as loot drop

The main source of Luminescent Pollen are the various Level 40+ fungi that can be found in the Underground Mines of The Chasm. There are 10 such fungi enemies in total, all with a chance to drop Luminescent Pollen as loot. Those are:

Floating Dendro Fungus

Floating Hydro Fungus

Grounded Hydroshroom

Stretchy Anemo Fungus

Stretchy Geo Fungus

Stretchy Pyro Fungus

Whirling Cryo Fungus

Whirling Electro Fungus

Winged Cryoshroom

Winged Dendroshroom

Crafting Luminescent Pollen

Alternatively, you are able to craft Luminescent Pollen if you have the right ingredients. It is not too difficult or demanding and should help you if you need a bit of it in a pinch. The recipe to craft it is to combine 3x Fungal Spores with a fee of only 50 Mora, which will produce 1 Luminescent Pollen.