Where to get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

You’ll be hunting down several ingredients for The Dawning holiday event in Destiny 2. These ingredients are crucial to creating the delicious baked goods that you hand out to the many NPCs you’ve encountered throughout your time in the game. One of the core ingredients for several recipes is Dark Ether Cane, and you can only obtain it by defeating specific enemies. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you can get Dark Ether Cane in Destiny 2 and the best way to farm it.

You can loot Dark Ether Cane off of Scorn enemies. You can typically find Scorn in the Tangled Shore and teleporting straight to Thieves’ Landing, where they’re available all over the place. There’s also a public event that appears here that generally offers a good opportunity to take out dozens of Scorn. Alternatively, you can find them in The Corrupted and Hollowed Lair Strikes.

While eliminating Scorn, we recommend you consider checking on the other rarer materials your Dawning recipes require. For example, you can also obtain specific ingredients like Delicious Explosion, Perfect Taste, Finishing Touch, or several others, depending on what Dawning recipe you want to focus on. When searching for those ingredients, make sure you have the proper weapons or abilities equipped for enemies to drop them, and you can earn Dark Ether Cane while fighting Scorn.

After receiving all of the ingredients for your desired recipe, return to your Holiday Oven, complete your baked good, and deliver it to receive your holiday gifts.