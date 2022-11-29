Where to get Dream Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As is the norm in Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a wide array of different Poké Ball variations that shine in different situations. Some of these are extremely niche, and as such may not find much use in your rotations. Others are just rare and powerful. Dream Balls fit both of these descriptions to some degree, as they are niche, but still extremely powerful for catching some Pokémon that may be eluding you. They are very useful for catching any Pokémon that are sleeping, and since putting Pokémon to sleep is already a fairly effective capturing method to begin with, the added boost makes Dream Balls an incredibly potent option for catching even the toughest Pokémon.

Where to find Dream Balls

Like some other rare items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you aren’t able to purchase Dream Balls at regular shops, and you’ll instead need to head to the Porto Marinada Auction and outbid the competition there. You won’t be able to access the auction here immediately, either. Before it’s unlocked, you’ll need to defeat Gym Leader Kofu. You’ll also only be able to challenge him after you return his lost wallet that he drops in his Gym. To do this, you can find him in Porto Marinada.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t already know how auctions work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the process is fairly straightforward, as it mostly involves outlasting two other bidders to secure the item you’re after. In the case of Dream Balls in particular, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to spend quite a few Pokédollars, as these rare Poké Balls don’t come cheap. In our experience, they also don’t show up very often either, which means you’ll want to check the auction diligently when the stalls restock each day. Alternately, you could also advance the system clock in your Switch settings to reset the stalls more quickly, if that’s your style.