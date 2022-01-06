Where to get Giant Pumpkins in Final Fantasy XIV

If you’re looking to increase your character’s stats in Final Fantasy XIV, an excellent way to do that when you’ve reached the highest levels is to rely on food. A suitable food to increase your Determination, Vitality, Critical Hit, and Skill Speed is Pumpkin Ratatouille and Pumpkin Potage. Both of these recipes require Giant Pumpkins for you to craft them. Here’s what you need to know about where you need to go to get Giant Pumpkins in Final Fantasy XIV.

You won’t find Giant Pumpkins in the wild or by searching for them through the typical gathering nodes. Instead, you’ll focus on completing the various crafting and gathering tasks that earn you Purple Scrips and begin farming those up. These are a crucial resource for you to have on your character, and you’re going to need them in exchange for Giant Pumpkins.

You need to gather up 15 Purple Crafting Scrips to exchange with various vendors for Giant Pumpkins. You can earn these Purple Scrips by turning in Collectables and delivering them to the Collectables Exchange, or you can earn them by visiting the White Crafter’s Scrip Exchange or Purple Scrip Exchange vendors.

These are all vendors you can find to exchange Purple Crafting Scrips for Giant Pumpkins.

Eulmore (X:11.5, Y:10.7)

Idyllshire (X:5.7, Y:7.0)

Limasa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:6.0, Y:11.9)

Mor Dhona (X:22.4, Y:6.7)

Old Gridania (X:14.1, Y:9.1)

Old Sharlayan (X:4.9, Y:9.3)

Radz-at-Han (X:11.5, Y:9.5)

Rhalgr’s Reach (X:9.9, Y:12.5)

The Crystarium (X:9.8, Y:8.5)

The Firmament (X:14.2, Y:12.6)

The Ruby Sea (X:28.3, Y:15.3)

Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X:14.2, Y:10.8)

You’ll find yourself grinding for Purple Scrips pretty often, so 15 Purple Scrips won’t take too much of your time.