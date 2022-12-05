Where to get Heavy-Duty Boots in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Some held items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are more situational than others. While certain items do not apply to every situation your Pokémon are in, having them ready for that instance can prove to be beneficial. Heavy-Duty Boots fit this description as much as any other item. These items can help prevent your Pokémon from taking unneeded damage. Here is how to get Heavy-Duty Boots in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Heavy-Duty Boots in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To acquire Heavy-Duty Boots in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must first have acquired at least four badges from defeating Gym Leaders around the Paldea region. After you reach this threshold, the item will appear in Delibird Presents under Battle Items for 20,000 Pokémon Dollars or League Points. You can find this store in larger cities like Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa.

After you buy some Heavy-Duty Boots, all you need to do is select them in your Bag and give it to a Pokémon. This will prevent that Pokémon from taking damage from traps placed on the battlefield by any Pokémon. Moves like Spikes, Stealth Rocks, Sticky Web, and Toxic Spikes will be completely ignored by the Pokémon holding this item as opposed to others that will be affected by them.

In general, the moves listed above probably won’t be the difference in you winning or losing a battle in a vast majority of situations. That being said, preparing yourself for those incoming traps could be nice if you encounter them. The 20,000 Pokémon Dollar price tag is pretty steep for anyone who has just earned their fourth badge, but later on in the game, this is not too much to handle. We recommend looking into other areas to improve your Pokémon with held items.