Sumeru has introduced the much anticipated Dendro characters to Genshin Impact. With the addition of the new Dendro users, new materials and resources have also made their way to the game. Unsurprisingly, the Dendro characters need specific materials for ascension which were previously unavailable. One of the resources is Majestic Hooked Beaks, which, although a vital resource, is not easy to find. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining where to get Majestic Hooked Beaks in Genshin Impact.

Related: Where to get Viparyas in Genshin Impact

How to get Majestic Hooked Beaks in Genshin Impact

The only way of acquiring Majestic Hooked Beaks in Genshin Impact is by defeating Jadeplume Terrorshroom. For anyone unaware, Jadeplume Terrorshroom is a world boss introduced with the Sumeru region to the game. Hence, tackling the boss won’t be easy, and you need to be prepared.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The exact location of the Jadeplume Terrorshroom is mentioned in the image above. To encounter the boss, you need to go northwest of Sumeru and west of Varanara. However, the path that will lead you to Jadeplume Terrorshroom goes through a portal which you won’t be able to spot from afar. Hence, you need to move closer to the marked location. Keep your eyes peeled and look for a portal in the area. Once near the portal, it will appear on the minimap, which might be useful if you are unable to spot it directly. Regardless, use the portal, which will directly lead you to Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Moving close to Jadeplume Terrorshroom will trigger the battle, and the boss will start attacking you. Once you defeat the boss, you will get several rewards, including Majestic Hooked Beak. Currently, the resource is only used in Ascension of Dendro characters Tighnari and Collei but expect more characters to join the list soon.