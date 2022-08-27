Where to get Viparyas in Genshin Impact

Viparays is a flower introduced to Genshin Impact with the addition of the Sumeru region. Although not necessarily a useful resource in the game, its beauty can leave anyone mesmerized. The flower currently can only be found in the Sumeru region, although this might change in future with the addition of new areas. That said, if you are looking to get your hands on a bunch of beautiful Viparays, refer to the guide below.

Viparyas location in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best possible location to farm Viparyas in Genshin Impact is probably Vanarana, which is north of Sumeru. The area has Viparyas in abundance, and you should easily be able to spot them. Alternatively, you could go to the southwest of Sumeru, on the east side of the Ruins of Dahri, to collect Viparyas.

It’s worth noting that Viparyas take almost 24 hours to respawn once plucked. Hence, do not wander in the same for long as you won’t be able to farm them efficiently by doing so. Regardless, the two locations mentioned above should easily be sufficient for farming the flowers.

Interestingly, Viparyas currently has no practical use in the game. It’s not used in any cooking recipes or as a material for ascension. In fact, you cannot even consume it to gain some benefits, which basically makes the flower just a collectable for now. That said, there is a decent chance that we will see a use for Viparyas in future, likely as a requisite in a quest or simply as an ingredient in a recipe.