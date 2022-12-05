Where to get Mayonnaise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

An international dressing, used in many dishes, Mayonnaise is an ingredient in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, needed to make many sandwiches. Some of the most useful snacks in the game are made with Mayonnaise, so you will need to get your hands on it. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Mayonnaise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.

Mayonnaise location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Mayonnaise by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. Mayonnaise should be right after the Onion in the bakery, as shown below. The buying price for a piece of Mayonnaise is ₽120 and it has a Sour flavor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Mayonnaise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal: