Where to get Onion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Many ingredients make food have amazing flavor. Onions are mandatory in many sandwiches in real life, and it is true as well in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But, it is harder to get your hands on ingredients than it is in the real world. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get an Onion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.

Onion location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Onions by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. The Onion should be the third ingredient you will find in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of an Onion is ₽130 and it has a Hot and Sweet flavor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Where to get Ham in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with an Onion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal: