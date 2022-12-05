Where to get Onion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
They do have layers.
Many ingredients make food have amazing flavor. Onions are mandatory in many sandwiches in real life, and it is true as well in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But, it is harder to get your hands on ingredients than it is in the real world. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get an Onion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.
Onion location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Onions by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.
The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. The Onion should be the third ingredient you will find in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of an Onion is ₽130 and it has a Hot and Sweet flavor.
Related: Where to get Ham in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with an Onion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:
|Sandwich name
|Ingredients
|Meal Power
|Ultra Potato Salad Sandwich
|Potato Salad, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Avocado, Onion, Mayonnaise
|Catching Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dragon Lv. 2
|Master Potato Salad Sandwich
|Sweet Herba Mystica, Mayonnaise, Potato Salad, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber
|Title Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Zesty Sandwich
|Chili Sauce, Jalapeno, Herbed Sausage, Onion
|Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Water Lv. 1
|Great Zesty Sandwich
|Chili Sauce, Jalapeno, Herbed Sausage, Sliced Green Pepper, Onion
|Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Water Lv. 1
|Ultra Zesty Sandwich
|Chili Sauce, Watercress, Jalapeno, Herbed Sausage, Sliced Green Pepper, Onion
|Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Ground Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
|Master Zesty Sandwich
|Sour Herba Mystica, Chili Sauce, Watercress, Jalapeno, Herbed Sausage, Sliced Green Pepper, Onion
|Title Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Egg Sandwich
|Egg, Cucumber, Salt, Mayonnaise
|Encounter Power: Flying Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
|Great Egg Sandwich
|Egg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Salt, Mayonnaise
|Encounter Power: Flying Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
|Ultra Egg Sandwich
|Egg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheese, Salt, Mayonnaise
|Encounter Power: Flying Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 2
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
|Master Egg Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Salt, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Egg, Red Onion, Cucumber
|Title Power: Flying Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Rock Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Normal Lv
|Hamburger Patty Sandwich
|Hamburger, Onion, Vinegar, Pepper
|Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Great Hamburger Patty Sandwich
|Vinegar, Pepper, Horseradish, Hamburger, Onion
|Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Ultra Hamburger Patty Sandwich
|Vinegar, Pepper, Watercress, Horseradish, Hamburger, Onion
|Humungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Master Hamburger Patty Sandwich
|Sweet Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Pepper, Watercress, Horseradish, Hamburger, Onion
|Title Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Steel Lv. 2
|Smoky Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Watercress, Vinegar, Pepper, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Psychic Lv. 1
|Great Smoky Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, Vinegar, Pepper, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Raid Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
|Ultra Smoky Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, Basil, Vinegar, Pepper, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Raid Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 1
|Master Smoky Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Pepper, Salt, Basil, Watercress, Smoked Fillet, Red Onion
|Title Power: Dark Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Raid Power: Ghost Lv
|Great Vegetable Sandwich
|Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
|Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 1
Catching Power: Poison Lv. 1
|Ultra Vegetable Sandwich
|Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Watercress, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
|Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Catching Power: Poison Lv. 1
|Master Vegetable Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Watercress, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion Cucumber, Tomato
|Title Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 2
Catching Power: Poison Lv.
|Five-Alarm Sandwich
|Chorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Mustard, Ketchup, Pepper
|Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Normal Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1
|Great Five-Alarm Sandwich
|Chorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Basil, Mustard, Ketchup, Pepper
|Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fire Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1
|Ultra Five-Alarm Sandwich
|Chorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Basil, Jalapeno, Mustard, Ketchup, Pepper
|Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fire Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1
|Master Five-Alarm Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Pepper, Chili Sauce, Mustard, Basil, Jalapeno, Chorizo, Sliced Green Pepper, Onion
|Title Power: Poison Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato
|Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
|Great Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
|Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
|Ultra Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
|Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 2
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
|Master Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|Sweet Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
|Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 2
Catching Power: Psychic
|Ultra Decadent Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Tofu, Red Onion, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 1
|Master Decadent Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Basil, Watercress, Tofu, Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Red Onion
|Title Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2