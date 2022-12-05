Where to get Onion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

They do have layers.

Many ingredients make food have amazing flavor. Onions are mandatory in many sandwiches in real life, and it is true as well in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But, it is harder to get your hands on ingredients than it is in the real world. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get an Onion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.

Onion location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Onions by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.

The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. The Onion should be the third ingredient you will find in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of an Onion is ₽130 and it has a Hot and Sweet flavor.

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with an Onion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:

Sandwich nameIngredientsMeal Power
Ultra Potato Salad SandwichPotato Salad, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Avocado, Onion, MayonnaiseCatching Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Master Potato Salad SandwichSweet Herba Mystica, Mayonnaise, Potato Salad, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, CucumberTitle Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Zesty SandwichChili Sauce, Jalapeno, Herbed Sausage, OnionHumungo Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Water Lv. 1
Great Zesty SandwichChili Sauce, Jalapeno, Herbed Sausage, Sliced Green Pepper, OnionHumungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Water Lv. 1
Ultra Zesty SandwichChili Sauce, Watercress, Jalapeno, Herbed Sausage, Sliced Green Pepper, OnionHumungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Ground Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Master Zesty SandwichSour Herba Mystica, Chili Sauce, Watercress, Jalapeno, Herbed Sausage, Sliced Green Pepper, OnionTitle Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Egg SandwichEgg, Cucumber, Salt, MayonnaiseEncounter Power: Flying Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Great Egg SandwichEgg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Salt, MayonnaiseEncounter Power: Flying Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Ultra Egg SandwichEgg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheese, Salt, MayonnaiseEncounter Power: Flying Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 2
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Master Egg SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Salt, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Egg, Red Onion, CucumberTitle Power: Flying Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Rock Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Normal Lv
Hamburger Patty SandwichHamburger, Onion, Vinegar, PepperHumungo Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1
Great Hamburger Patty SandwichVinegar, Pepper, Horseradish, Hamburger, OnionHumungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1
Ultra Hamburger Patty SandwichVinegar, Pepper, Watercress, Horseradish, Hamburger, OnionHumungo Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1
Master Hamburger Patty SandwichSweet Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Pepper, Watercress, Horseradish, Hamburger, OnionTitle Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Steel Lv. 2
Smoky SandwichSmoked Fillet, Watercress, Vinegar, Pepper, SaltExp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Great Smoky SandwichSmoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, Vinegar, Pepper, SaltExp. Point Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Raid Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
Ultra Smoky SandwichSmoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, Basil, Vinegar, Pepper, SaltExp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Raid Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Master Smoky SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Pepper, Salt, Basil, Watercress, Smoked Fillet, Red OnionTitle Power: Dark Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Raid Power: Ghost Lv
Great Vegetable SandwichVinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber, TomatoEncounter Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 1
Catching Power: Poison Lv. 1
Ultra Vegetable SandwichVinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Watercress, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber, TomatoEncounter Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Catching Power: Poison Lv. 1
Master Vegetable SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Watercress, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion Cucumber, TomatoTitle Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 2
Catching Power: Poison Lv.
Five-Alarm SandwichChorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Mustard, Ketchup, PepperHumungo Power: Poison Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Normal Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Great Five-Alarm SandwichChorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Basil, Mustard, Ketchup, PepperHumungo Power: Poison Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fire Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Ultra Five-Alarm SandwichChorizo, Onion, Sliced Green Pepper, Basil, Jalapeno, Mustard, Ketchup, PepperHumungo Power: Poison Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fire Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Master Five-Alarm SandwichSpicy Herba Mystica, Pepper, Chili Sauce, Mustard, Basil, Jalapeno, Chorizo, Sliced Green Pepper, OnionTitle Power: Poison Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Nouveau Veggie SandwichOlive Oil, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, TomatoItem Drop Power: Electric Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Great Nouveau Veggie SandwichOlive Oil, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, TomatoItem Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Ultra Nouveau Veggie SandwichOlive Oil, Mayonnaise, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, TomatoItem Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 2
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Master Nouveau Veggie SandwichSweet Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, TomatoItem Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 2
Catching Power: Psychic
Ultra Decadent SandwichSmoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Tofu, Red Onion, Vinegar, Olive Oil, SaltExp. Point Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 1
Master Decadent SandwichSpicy Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Basil, Watercress, Tofu, Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Red OnionTitle Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2

