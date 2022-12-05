Where to get Lettuce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Find the most important ingredient of all.
One of the most vital ingredients when it comes to making sandwiches, in real life and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, is Lettuce. Without Lettuce, sandwiches make no sense. This is why you are looking for this must-have ingredient. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Lettuce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.
Lettuce location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Ham by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.
The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. Lettuce should be the second ingredient you will find in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Lettuce is ₽90 and it has a Bitter flavor.
Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Lettuce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:
|Sandwich name
|Ingredients
|Meal Power
|Legendary Bitter Sandwich
|Bitter Herba Mystica, Pepper, Bacon, Lettuce
|Title Power: Rock Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
|Legendary Salty Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Pepper, Bacon, Lettuce
|Title Power: Rock Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
|Legendary Sweet Sandwich
|Sweet Herba Mystica, Pepper, Bacon, Lettuce
|Title Power: Rock Lv. 2
Egg Power: Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
|Legendary Sour Sandwich
|Sour Herba Mystica, Pepper, Bacon, Lettuce
|Title Power: Rock Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
|Legendary Spicy Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Pepper, Bacon, Lettuce
|Title Power: Rock Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
|Ultra Herbed-Sausage Sandwich
|Herbed Sausage, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mustard
|Exp. Point Power: Ground Lv. 2
Raid Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
|Master Herbed-Sausage Sandwich
|Herbed Sausage, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mustard
|Title Power: Ground Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Ultra Avocado Sandwich
|Avocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, Lettuce, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Grass Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 2
Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 1
|Master Avocado Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Salt, Smoked Fillet, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce
|Title Power: Grass Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2
|Noodle Sandwich
|Noodles, Olive Oil, Ketchup
|Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Ground Lv. 1
|Great Noodle Sandwich
|Noodles, Lettuce, Olive Oil, Ketchup
|Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Rock Lv. 1
Raid Power: Ground Lv. 1
|Ultra Noodle Sandwich
|Noodles, Lettuce, Chorizo, Olive Oil, Ketchup
|Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fire Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Electric Lv. 1
|Master Noodle Sandwich
|・ Bitter Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Ketchup, Noodles, Chorizo, Lettuce
|Title Power: Poison Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
|BLT Sandwich
|Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Mustard
|Teensy Power: Rock Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Great BLT Sandwich
|Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, Mayonnaise, Mustard
|Teensy Power: Grass Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Rock Lv. 1
Raid Power: Fairy Lv. 1
|Ultra BLT Sandwich
|Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, Cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard
|Teensy Power: Grass Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Rock Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
|Master BLT Sandwich
|Sweet Herba Mystica, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Basil, Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce
|Title Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Fried Fillet, Potato Salad, Mayonnaise, Ketchup
|Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Great Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Fried Fillet, Potato Salad, Lettuce, Mayonnaise, Ketchup
|Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 1
Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Ultra Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Horseradish, Potato Salad, Fried Fillet, Lettuce
|Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Master Fried Fillet Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Horseradish, Potato Salad, Fried Fillet, Lettuce
|Title Power: Bug Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Steel Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Salt, Klawf Stick, Tomato, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 1
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Ice Lv. 1
|Great Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Tomato, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Ice Lv. 1
|Ultra Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 1
|Master Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, Lettuce
|Title Power: Grass Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Electric Lv. 2
|Tofu Sandwich
|Salt, Wasabi, Rice, Tofu, Tofu, Avocado, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 1
Egg Power: Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Great Tofu Sandwich
|Tofu, Tofu, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Wasabi, Salt, Horseradish
|Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Ultra Tofu Sandwich
|Tofu, Tofu, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Watercress, Wasabi, Salt, Horseradish
|Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Master Tofu Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Horseradish, Rice, Tofu, Tofu, Avocado, Lettuce
|Title Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 2