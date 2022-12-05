Where to get Lettuce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Find the most important ingredient of all.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the most vital ingredients when it comes to making sandwiches, in real life and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, is Lettuce. Without Lettuce, sandwiches make no sense. This is why you are looking for this must-have ingredient. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Lettuce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.

Lettuce location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Ham by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. Lettuce should be the second ingredient you will find in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Lettuce is ₽90 and it has a Bitter flavor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Where to get Ham in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Lettuce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:

Sandwich nameIngredientsMeal Power
Legendary Bitter SandwichBitter Herba Mystica, Pepper, Bacon, LettuceTitle Power: Rock Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Legendary Salty SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Pepper, Bacon, LettuceTitle Power: Rock Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Legendary Sweet SandwichSweet Herba Mystica, Pepper, Bacon, LettuceTitle Power: Rock Lv. 2
Egg Power: Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Legendary Sour SandwichSour Herba Mystica, Pepper, Bacon, LettuceTitle Power: Rock Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Legendary Spicy SandwichSpicy Herba Mystica, Pepper, Bacon, LettuceTitle Power: Rock Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Ultra Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed Sausage, Lettuce, Ketchup, MustardExp. Point Power: Ground Lv. 2
Raid Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Master Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed Sausage, Lettuce, Ketchup, MustardTitle Power: Ground Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Ultra Avocado SandwichAvocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, Lettuce, SaltExp. Point Power: Grass Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 2
Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Master Avocado SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Salt, Smoked Fillet, Avocado, Tomato, LettuceTitle Power: Grass Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Noodle SandwichNoodles, Olive Oil, KetchupEncounter Power: Poison Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Ground Lv. 1
Great Noodle SandwichNoodles, Lettuce, Olive Oil, KetchupEncounter Power: Poison Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Rock Lv. 1
Raid Power: Ground Lv. 1
Ultra Noodle SandwichNoodles, Lettuce, Chorizo, Olive Oil, KetchupEncounter Power: Poison Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fire Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Electric Lv. 1
Master Noodle Sandwich・ Bitter Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Ketchup, Noodles, Chorizo, LettuceTitle Power: Poison Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
BLT SandwichBacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, MustardTeensy Power: Rock Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
Great BLT SandwichBacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, Mayonnaise, MustardTeensy Power: Grass Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Rock Lv. 1
Raid Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Ultra BLT SandwichBacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, Cheese, Mayonnaise, MustardTeensy Power: Grass Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Rock Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Master BLT SandwichSweet Herba Mystica, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Basil, Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, LettuceTitle Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Fried Fillet SandwichFried Fillet, Potato Salad, Mayonnaise, KetchupTeensy Power: Bug Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Great Fried Fillet SandwichFried Fillet, Potato Salad, Lettuce, Mayonnaise, KetchupTeensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 1
Catching Power: Steel Lv. 1
Ultra Fried Fillet SandwichKetchup, Mayonnaise, Horseradish, Potato Salad, Fried Fillet, LettuceTeensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Raid Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Steel Lv. 1
Master Fried Fillet SandwichSpicy Herba Mystica, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Horseradish, Potato Salad, Fried Fillet, LettuceTitle Power: Bug Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Steel Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Klawf Claw SandwichOlive Oil, Salt, Klawf Stick, Tomato, LettuceEncounter Power: Grass Lv. 1
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Ice Lv. 1
Great Klawf Claw SandwichOlive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Tomato, LettuceEncounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Ice Lv. 1
Ultra Klawf Claw SandwichOlive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, LettuceEncounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 1
Master Klawf Claw SandwichSpicy Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, LettuceTitle Power: Grass Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Electric Lv. 2
Tofu SandwichSalt, Wasabi, Rice, Tofu, Tofu, Avocado, LettuceEncounter Power: Normal Lv. 1
Egg Power: Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
Great Tofu SandwichTofu, Tofu, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Wasabi, Salt, HorseradishEncounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
Ultra Tofu SandwichTofu, Tofu, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Watercress, Wasabi, Salt, HorseradishRaid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
Master Tofu SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Horseradish, Rice, Tofu, Tofu, Avocado, LettuceTitle Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 2

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved