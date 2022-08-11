You may be amazed by the number of ingredients you can discover across the world world of Tower of Fantasy. You can find items like Lettuce, Thornmatos, Honey, and even Mushrooms. While some items are easy to find, others require a bit of work. Mushrooms aren’t something you will find just sitting around. Instead, you will need to put up a fight to get these tasty morsels. Make sure you have some fire at the ready.

Where to get Mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy

Mushrooms are one of the more basic food items you can find in Tower of Fantasy. Despite that, they don’t come easy. Starting off in the game, there is only one place you can find these fungi, Huge Mushrooms. When the game says Huge Mushrooms, it is actually referring to Shroomen. These massive creatures are mushrooms that grew just a bit too large.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Shroomen all over over the Astra region. They can typically be found against cliffs where they sit motionless until you attack them. To get the Mushrooms from these monsters, you will need to fight them. Make sure you bring a fire weapon with you since they are weak to fire damage.

How to use Mushrooms

There are plenty of food items that you can eat raw in Tower of Fantasy and Mushrooms are one of them. We don’t recommend eating them raw, however, since they don’t have much nutritional value. Most food items restore a good portion of your health when eaten. Mushrooms don’t restore any health, they simply regenerate one point of satiety.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are going to use Mushrooms, we recommend you find a cooking bot and add them to a recipe. This will allow you to use up all your Mushrooms instead of letting them go to waste.