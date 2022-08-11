Where to get Ghost Mushrooms in Tower of Fantasy

Out of all of the ingredients that you can find throughout the world of Tower of Fantasy, none are as terrifying as Ghost Mushrooms. These poor fungi are the souls of mushrooms that didn’t survive the climate of Aida. Actually, these mushrooms are fairly rare and can only be found in a few places. They have a blue coloration to them that makes them appear as if they were ghosts. If you find them, make sure you hold onto them for a fine-cooked meal later on.

Where to get Ghost Mushrooms

Ghost Mushrooms can be found very early in the game. After making it to Astra Shelter, head up to the cemetery. The cemetery is on the cliffs above Astra Shelter. There are plenty of these blue mushrooms floating around there for you to pick. You will come to this area as part of the story when Shirli runs off.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This isn’t the only place that you can find Ghost Mushrooms. The game will only mention this area, but you can actually find Ghost Mushrooms by defeating Shroomen as well. These giant mushrooms can be found along cliffsides and will attack you if you attack them. You must defeat them to get the mushrooms. You can also find Ghost Mushrooms along cliffsides but it is incredibly rare. Your best bet is to go to the cemetery to retrieve them.

How to use Ghost Mushrooms

Ghost Mushrooms, like all the other ingredients in the game, can be used during cooking to create wonderful meals. You can cook meals by going to one of the many cooking robots scattered around the world. We do not recommend consuming this ingredient raw since it doesn’t have much benefit. The only effect this mushroom has when consumed raw is that it grants you one Satiety point. That is hardly worth it.