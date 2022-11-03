Where to get Nilotpala Lotuses in Genshin Impact – Nilotpala Lotus locations

Some materials in Genshin Impact require players to head out into the world to farm them. That’s the case with Nilotpala Lotus in Sumeru, an aquatic plant that is also known in the region as Lunar Lotus because of a peculiar habit of its flowers to open up during Teyvat’s nights. It’s a good idea to collect some of these flowers, as you might need them once you (hopefully) pull Tighnari from a Wish. In this guide, we will explain the best places to look for Nilotpala Lotus in Genshin Impact, how to farm them, and what you can use them for.

Where to find Nilotpala Lotus in Genshin Impact

Nilotpala Lotus is considered a Sumeru regional specialty. You can find them scattered all over Sumeru near bodies of water, especially in ponds and along rivers and streams. Once harvested, it takes 48 hours for them to respawn, so you will have to wait to farm again from the same location multiple times. That makes obtaining large quantities of Nilotpala Lotus a time-gated activity.

Image via HoYoLab

While Nilotpala Lotus’ can be found throughout Sumeru, there are some locations that can yield more of them for a shorter and more efficient farming time:

Along the stream flowing from Yazadaha Pool towards Chinvat Ravine.

Along the water banks directly north of Sumeru City.

Along the waters around Alcazarzaray.

In Vanarana’s larger ponds.

What is Nilotpala Lotus used for in Genshin Impact

Character Ascension

An important aspect of progressing your Genshin Impact roster is to ascend them so that they can level up further. There is one character that uses Nolotpala Lotus for their ascension:

Tighnari (5-star Dendro)

Crafting

Besides ascension, there is also a crafting recipe for a neat gadget that uses Nilotpala Lotus — the ever-useful resonance stone for Sumeru. To craft it, you’ll need: