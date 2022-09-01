There are tons of ingredients that you will find as you make your way through Tower of Fantasy. These ingredients will allow you to cook various meals at cooking stations that will heal your character, increase their attack power, or even let enhance their endurance. One of the many ingredients you can obtain is Prime Cuts. This meat is one of the best you can get your hands on, but it also is hard to obtain. This guide will show you where you can get Prime Cuts in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to get Prime Cuts in Tower of Fantasy

Prime Cuts are one of the hardest meat items to get in Tower of Fantasy. Luckily, the animals that drop them are found all over the map. You can actually start obtaining Prime Cuts as early as the Astra region. You can obtain Prime Meat from a bunch of different animals, but not all of them have a great chance of dropping the ingredient.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best animal to farm for Prime Cuts is White Rabbits. You will find these mainly in the Astra and Banges regions of the game. These animals have the highest chance of dropping Prime Cuts. Make sure to search areas like the Rusty Belt and Ring of Echoes early on in the game to get your hands on this ingredient.

Related: All food recipes in Tower of Fantasy

How to use Prime Cuts

Unlike other ingredients in the game, Prime Cuts shouldn’t be eaten by themselves. They will only give your character a few Satiety points. Instead, you should save these slabs of meat for when you find a cooking station. You can use Prime Cuts to make Grilled Steak and Steak with Sauce. Both of these meals are far better for your character and will grant them benefits like increased resistance and attack.