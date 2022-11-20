The Rotom Catalog is an important item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will use it to unlock Rotom’s various transformations, giving it a chance to become several unique types. You can use this item at will. However, finding this item can be tricky, as it won’t appear in any Delibird Present shops. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Rotom’s Catalog in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Rotom’s Catalog in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to track down the Rotom Catalog is by attending the Auction House. It’s a special location in the Paldea region where you can bid on several rare items and add them to your collection. The Rotom Catalog is one of these items, and if you’ve already caught a Rotom, you may be on the hunt for this item to have it change forms.

You can find the Auction House at Porto Marinada, west of the Pokémon at the top of the hill. When you reach this area, head down to the stalls in the market and see what the vendors have for sale. They will shout what they have for you to try and bid on. You want to find the person offering to sell a Rotom Catalog and then jump in to see if you can win the bid for the item. The goal is to outbid the other characters who want to buy it, but you also want to ensure you’re not bidding too much and overspending.

After you purchase the item, the Rotom Catalog will go into your Key Items. If you have a Rotom in your party, go to your Key Items bag option, click the catalog, and choose what transformation for your Rotom.