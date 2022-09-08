Where to get Sand Onions in Tower of Fantasy

Sand Onions are food items in Tower of Fantasy that, like many other foragable vegetables in the game’s item catalog, can be used in a pinch to restore Satiety and boost health recovery. While standard Onions already exist as common and reliable foodstuffs, what sets the unique Sand Onions apart are, as the name implies, their sandy origins. If you would like to add Sand Onions to your diet, the best place to start gathering them would be in someplace sandy.

Where to find Sand Onions | Sant Onions location in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Level Infinite

If you first thought about a desert as the ideal growing environment for Sand Onions, you would be correct. Sand Onions are native to Tower of Fantasy’s Gobby Desert, a biome exclusive to the region of Vera.

Sand Onions grow and can be gathered in environments that have other green and growing shrubbery present. While not much can grow in a desert as arid and barren as the Gobby, flora growth in the region is concentrated to Vera’s numerous oases scattered about the dunes. These stand out on Vera’s overhead map as small bodies of water surrounded by sparse patches of grass.

Your best chance of harvesting bulk Sand Onions is to frequent the most lush and expansive of Vera’s oases. The Saltwater Oasis and Evil’s Clutch Oasis, in particular, are secluded to the more mountainous northern region, where they’re able to thrive away from the erosion of the dunes to the south. The Old Mirroria City Grounds, previously having been the capital city of Vera, has expansive waterways that play host to plenty of plant life.

Vera itself has yet to launch as part of Tower of Fantasy’s current version. However, it will be included as part of Update 2.0, scheduled nebulously for sometime later this year. This update will also have a new playable character, among other fresh content.