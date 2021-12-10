Where to get Sea Swallow Skin in Final Fantasy XIV

You’re going to find many resources all over Final Fantasy XIV that you can use in the various crafting recipes you can make as you level up your Disciple of Hand profession. For those on the lookout for Sea Swallow Skin, you can only find it in a handful of places. In this guide, we’re going to detail where you need to go to find Sea Swallow Skin and the best ways to find it in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are a handful of ways you can find Sea Swallow Skin. A good way to locate it in Final Fantasy XIV is to take down the Temptest Swallow, which you can find in the Temptest region, roughly around coordinates (X:29.2, Y:21.3). These enemies generate pretty quickly, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding them and farming Sea Swallow Skin.

Alternatively, you can purchase it using Bicolor Gemstones from Bicolor Gemstone traders. Several traders have it for sale. You find Garmsol in The Crystarium at coordinates (X:11.0, Y:13.5), Goushs Ooan in The Tempest at coordinates (X:33.4, Y:18.0), or Pedronille in Eulmore at coordinates (X:10.5, Y:12.1).

Alternatively, you can always try picking it up from the marketboard on your server. The exact price for this resource will vary depending on your server’s demand for it.