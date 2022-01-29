Where to get Swordcaps in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Swordcaps are a crafting material in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that for Aux Powers. These are single-use items that temporarily provide a huge boost to the offensive stats of a Pokémon during battle. The benefit of an Aux Power fades if the Pokémon is removed from battle, but they’re still an extremely useful item to have on hand if you’re up against a tough foe, such as an Alpha Pokémon. Unfortunately, finding Swordcaps can be a little tricky.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Swordcaps can be found nearby and under trees throughout the overworld — we found some within the nearby vicinity of the Heights Camp in the game’s first major area, the Obsidian Fieldlands. However, they don’t grow under every tree. You’ll have to hunt them down yourself in order to find them. Be on the lookout for a strange, red mass of mushroom caps. Their appearance makes them hard to miss once you’re near them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A quicker way to get Swordcaps is by talking to Tuli back in Jubilife Village. This will require you to progress far enough into the main story that the Ginkgo Guild Cart is accessible to you. The Ginkgo Guild merchants sell rare items you won’t find in other shops, including Swordcaps. Be warned that they’re relatively costly. Tracking Swordcaps down can be a bit of a pain, so you’ll have to decide yourself if the effort of searching outweighs the cost of buying.