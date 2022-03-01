Where to get the Bloodhound Fang in Elden Ring

There are multiple weapons to find in Elden Ring, each with a unique benefit to give your a character a distinct advantage against the powerful enemies they’ll be facing off against. One of these is the Bloodhound Fang, a large, curved sword you may want to consider using on your adventure. It’s a weapon that scales with Strength and Dexterity, but primarily with Dexterity. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to unlock the Bloodhound Fang in Elden Ring.

It’s a boss weapon. You’ll be able to unlock it by defeating an infamous Bloodhound Knight named Darriwil. You can find them at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol, to the northwest of the Bridge of Sacrifice. There, you’ll enter the Evergaol to face off against Darriwil and attempt to best him in combat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you find a specific NPC before this encounter, Blaidd the Half-Wolf, to join you for this encounter. You can find them at the Mistwood Ruins. When you arrive here, snap your fingers using the Finger Snap gesture you can acquire from Kalé and wait for Blaidd to appear. There, you can speak with him, and he’ll ask you to take out this foe for him. If you do this before meeting with Ranni and undertake her quest, Blaidd will be an available summon for this encounter, making your life much easier.