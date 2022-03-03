Where to get the Erudition gesture in Elden Ring

There are multiple gestures you can find in Elden Ring. These are typically fun ways to show your character reacting to something while online or during your adventure as you explore the Lands Between. However, some of them hold significant meaning that can unlock unique places. The Erudition gesture is one of them. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can go to get the Erudition gesture in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to work with Thops, an NPC you can encounter in the game. You can find Thops at the Church of Irith, not too far from the Lake-Facing Cliffs, immediately outside Stormveil Castle. Here, you can speak with Thops. What you need to do next is to find the Academy Glintstone Key and give it to him. You’ll be able to find it after you visit the Academy of Raya Lucaria and you attempt to access the door and find a map nearby. Unfortunately, Thops will not accept your key. You’ll need to find the spare one inside.

You can find the key inside the Church of the Cuckoo at the top. To reach it, you’ll need to defeat the Red Wolf of Radagan and make your way to the courtyard of the academy. From here, go to the left and proceed up the broken wall onto the second floor. Stick to the left, and jump off the side of the ledge.

Proceed up the stairs, stick to the left, and jump again. You’ll now be on some rooftops. Follow the rooftop path, and then take a right to go up the ladder when you encounter the two enemies there. You’ll now want to dash across an area without multiple flying enemies and a spell user at the end. Run past them, sticking to the right, and then jump down another series of rooftops.

You’ll want to jump down multiple rooftops, making your way to the left until you encounter several other archer enemies, and then jump down to the ledge on the left. Now, you can jump across to the top of the Church of the Cuckoo, and you should find an open window that will have you running across the top of the judge. There will be a body hanging from the rafters, and under it will be another body with a second Ancient Glintstone Key.

Take the key back to Thops, and he’ll reward you with the Erudition gesture.