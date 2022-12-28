Where to get the Hel’s Touch light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has amazing runic attacks that can be equipped with weapons to make them more powerful as well as deadly. These are extremely useful and provide Kratos with a massive edge in combat. One of these is Hel’s Touch, a light runic attack for the legendary Leviathan Axe. Here’s how you can get the Hel’s Touch light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

Hel’s Touch light runic attack location- God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Hel’s Touch light runic attack is located in Alfheim, specifically The Burrows. It is located underground, so you will have to find the entrance to The Burrows first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Explore the area until you come across a room with a bluish look to it. If you’ve completed the side quest ‘”Song of the Sands”, then this is the room before you find the Hafgufa. If you haven’t, you’ll stumble upon this room in your playthrough. You’ll have to climb onto one of the near platforms where you’ll see the chest with Hel’s Touch on the opposite side. But, you’ll notice there is no way to get to it easily.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Move to the right and you’ll see a Twilight Stone where you’ll have to aim the Leviathan Axe to clear the debris nearby. By clearing the debris, you’ll have a clear path to the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Clear the debris and go down to the lower level. You’ll now be able to swing across to the other side where the chest is located.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to swing a couple of times to reach the other side which is fairly easy. After reaching the chest you’ll now be able to open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hel’s Touch releases a quick burst of energy that knocks back enemies. It has one damage and two stun as its base stats.