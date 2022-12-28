Where to get the Skadi’s Edge light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has some amazing runic attacks for Kratos to use with his weapons. These are extremely powerful and can do a lot of damage to all kinds of enemies. One of them is Skadi’s Edge, a light runic attack for the Leviathan Axe. It’s a useful attack to get early on and one can find it with relative ease. With that in mind, here’s how you can get the Skadi’s Edge light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

Related: Where to get the Honor The Fallen heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

Skadi’s Edge light runic attack location- God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Skadi’s Edge light runic attack is located in Alfheim, specifically at the Strond.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to reach the area containing the chest is to start at the Mystic Gateway at the Strond. There you’ll notice a path going upwards via some platforms at the left of the Gateway which you’ll have to go to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While going straight, you’ll come across another path with platforms that leads upwards. Proceed forward as usual.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go until you come across an area where there is a big gap with a cave on the other side. Jump over the gap and reach the end of the cave.

Related: Where to get the Wrath of the Frost Ancient light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the end of the cave, go to the edge of the cliff there. You’ll notice that there is a level beneath it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Get down to the lower level and go left. There is a small area hidden away by some debris. The chest containing the Skadi’s Edge light runic attack is located just beyond it. Clear the debris and you’ll see the chest clearly, beside one of Kvasir’s poems.

Screenshot by Gamepur

But, you cannot access the chest as there will be a couple of Exploding Wretches you need to take out. After dealing with them, you can now open the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skadi’s Edge is a tracking axe throw that ricochets between all the targets in the near vicinity. It has two damage and one frost with a cooldown time of 92 seconds.