If you’re using a Faith build in Elden Ring, you may be wondering how to maximize your damage. Outside of scaling your Faith to the appropriate level (60 or 80 for incantations, 55 for weapons), you can use several Talismans to increase your output significantly. One of these is the Sacred Scorpion Charm, which boosts Holy weapon damage by about 12%. Here’s where to get the Sacred Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This talisman can be found at the Smouldering Church, on the border of Limgrave and Caelid. If you navigate east from Stormhill Shack and follow the road, you will come to it eventually. Be warned, however, as you will be invaded by a Phantom NPC — Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater. This character wields a massive sword that can stagger you easily if you’re not careful. She drops the Sacred Scorpion Charm when defeated.

The Sacred Scorpion Charm, as mentioned above, boosts holy damage by 12% — at the expense of some defensive stats. While there are many weapons that you can imbue Holy onto, the easiest one to test this with is the Cipher Pata, located in the Roundtable Hold. Certain spells or arts that imbue holy effect are also affected by this, such as Order’s Blade.