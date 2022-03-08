Where to get the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in Elden Ring

Many of the weapons you unlock in Elden Ring are “unique” weapons, in that they have a unique attack art, come from a unique source, or were created from a unique Remembrance. These unique weapons cannot be modified with new Ashes of War types, and also require a different upgrade material than the Smithing Stones you may have been picking up from time to time. To max out your unique weapons, you will require a very rare resource — so here’s where to find Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

Note: Spoilers for late-game progress of Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The earliest Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone most players will find is in the Crumbling Farum Azula, a late-game zone after you clear the Mountaintop of the Giants. This zone is very deadly, with a number of enemies that feature high health bars, as well as very deadly eagles that can two or three-shot most players. The Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone can be located in a gazebo, just past the gauntlet of eagles and red lightning-spewing dragon — after the Dragon Temple Rooftop Site of Grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If that isn’t enough, the next stone most players will find is in Leyndall, Ashen Capital. This can only be found after you defeat Maliketh, the Black Blade and set the Erdtree on fire. Leyndall will be ruined, and players will have to navigate the rubble to reach the throne. A Black Blade Kindred will be patrolling around the corpse that holds the next Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. You can grab it and run, or you can choose to stay and fight.