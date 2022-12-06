Where to get Butter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
With enough butter, anything is good.
There are many condiments and ingredients that players can gather in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, to make some amazing sandwiches. One of the items you can get in the game is Butter, and it will help you make more than a dozen different sandwiches. So, here is where you can get Butter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this condiment, including sandwich recipes that include it.
Butter location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Most ingredients and condiments in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be found in one of the four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. These shops are Aquiesta Supermarket, Artisan Bakery, Sure Cans, and Deli Cioso.
Players can get their hands on some Butter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.
The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. There is one that you can reach by fast traveling to the Academy, shown in the image above. Butter should be right after Pepper in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Butter is ₽250 and it has a Sweet and Salty flavor.
Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Butter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:
|Sandwich name
|Ingredients
|Meal Power
|Great Peanut Butter Sandwich
|Banana, Peanut Butter, Butter
|Egg Power: Lv. 2
Raid Power: Electric Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich
|Banana, Peanut Butter, Butter, Jam
|Egg Power: Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Bug Lv. 1
|Master Peanut Butter Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Jam, Peanut Butter, Butter, Banana
|Title Power: Electric Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Bug Lv. 2
|Great Marmalade Sandwich
|Cheese, Marmalade, Butter
|Egg Power: Lv. 2
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Poison Lv. 1
|Ultra Marmalade Sandwich
|Cheese, Marmalade, Butter, Cream Cheese
|Egg Power: Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Poison Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1
|Master Marmalade Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Marmalade, Cream Cheese, Butter, Cheese
|Title Power: Bug Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Poison Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Fighting Lv. 2
|Sweet Sandwich
|Banana, Apple, Cheese, Whipped Cream, Butter
|Egg Power: Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Bug Lv. 1
Raid Power: Flying Lv. 1
|Great Sweet Sandwich
|Banana, Apple, Cheese, Whipped Cream, Butter, Salt
|Egg Power: Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Bug Lv. 1
Raid Power: Flying Lv. 1
|Ultra Sweet Sandwich
|Banana, Apple, Cheese, Basil, Whipped Cream, Butter, Salt
|Egg Power: Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Flying Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Master Sweet Sandwich
|Sour Herba Mystica, Whipped Cream, Salt, Butter, Basil, Apple, Banana, Cheese
|Egg Power: Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Flying Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Spicy-Sweet Sandwich
|Hamburger, Tomato, Kiwi, Pineapple, Butter, Horseradish
|Catching Power: Poison Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fire Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Ground Lv. 1
|Great Spicy-Sweet Sandwich
|Hamburger, Tomato, Kiwi, Pineapple, Avocado, Butter, Horseradish
|Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ground Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Poison Lv. 1
|Ultra Spicy-Sweet Sandwich
|Hamburger, Tomato, Kiwi, Pineapple, Avocado, Cheese, Butter, Horseradish
|Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ground Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Poison Lv. 1
|Master Spicy-Sweet Sandwich
|Bitter Herba Mystica, Butter, Horseradish, Pineapple, Kiwi, Cheese, Hamburger, Avocado, Tomato
|Title Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Poison Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2