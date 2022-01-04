You can grab White Peaches in Final Fantasy XIV following the 6.05 patch update. You can utilize them in a handful of recipes, but they are a costly item for you to grab. Also, unlike the other fruits and vegetable resources, you’ll need to find them through a specific location outside of the wild. Here’s what you need to know about where to get White Peaches in Final Fantasy XIV.

It all comes down to how good you’ve already been grinding other aspects of Final Fantasy XIV. You’re going to need several Purple Scrips to receive White Peaches. You need 15 Purple Crafters Scrips to receive White Peaches from the Scrip Exchange vendors. These are all of the vendors that offer White Peaches.

Eulmore (X:11.5, Y:10.7)

Idyllshire (X:5.7, Y:7.0)

Limasa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:6.0, Y:11.9)

Mor Dhona (X:22.4, Y:6.7)

Old Gridania (X:14.1, Y:9.1)

Old Sharlayan (X:4.9, Y:9.3)

Radz-at-Han (X:11.5, Y:9.5)

Rhalgr’s Reach (X:9.9, Y:12.5)

The Crystarium (X:9.8, Y:8.5)

The Firmament (X:14.2, Y:12.6)

The Ruby Sea (X:28.3, Y:15.3)

Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X:14.2, Y:10.8)

Any of these vendors will accept 15 Purple Crafter Scrips to offer you a White Peach. You can earn Purple Crafter Scrips by turning in Collectables and delivering them to the Collectables Exchange. You can also earn them by visiting White Crafters’ Scrip Exchanges or the Purple Scrip Exchange vendors.