Where to get Wisp Nectar in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Wisp Nectar is available in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and it’s a helpful item you might be trying to find. It’s a resource you can find while exploring the game, and it will only appear in select areas and drop from specific creatures. Narrowing that down can be challenging in a massive RPG, one the size of Xenoblade. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you can get Wisp Nectar in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to get Wisp Nectar in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You will reliably find it later in the game after you enter Chapter 5. You will have access to the Cadensia Region when you reach this point. Here, you can regularly find Kroda Wisps flying in the air, and these monsters have a chance to drop Wisp Nectar. There will be a handful of them to the west of Headwater Camp, one of the Landmark locations in this area, close to the water.

These monsters have the appearance of large fireflies. You will need to take them out to acquire Wisp Nectar, and they also have the chance to drop a handful of other items you can add to your inventory. Once you’ve cleared the area of these monsters, we recommend Skip Travel to any of the nearby landmarks and repeat the process over again. This will cause these monsters to respawn, giving you a chance to grab these materials once again.

There are stronger Wisps along the ridge overlooking the water. If you’re looking to fight Elite Enemies, these are good monsters to hunt, especially if you’re also looking for Wisp Nectar.