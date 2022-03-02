Where to go after beating the Fire Giant in Elden Ring

So you managed to beat the Fire Giant in the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring. While it might seem like you have exhausted all possibilities and can’t progress further beyond where you are, there is a way to move forward from here. There is another area that you likely haven’t seen yet, waiting to be explored. Keep in mind, that even if you were able to take down the Fire Giant, the next area is full of some very tough enemies, so make sure you are prepared before departing.

Head up the Forge of the Giants and speak with Melina

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beyond where the Fire Giant was previously, is the Forge of Giants, which looks like a cauldron. Head towards and use the massive chain attached to it to maneuver up to the top of it. Once you hit the top rim of the cauldron, you should start heading left and work your way all the way around it. There will be a Site of Grace once you reach a crack in the rim, where you can speak to Melina. Speaking to her will give you the option to advance to the next area.

Elden Ring story spoilers ahead

Melina will ask if you are ready to commit a cardinal sin and if you select yes, it will trigger a cutscene. The cutscene involves Melina sacrificing herself to set the Erdtree aflame. After the cutscene completes you will be sent to the Crumbling Farum Azula, a floating area located in the middle of a tornado, located in the ocean. This area is tough as nails and there is roughly six enemies between where you land and where the first Site of Grace is in this area. Players will want to be level 90+, unless you enjoy getting one shot by enemies.