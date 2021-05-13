Where to hunt Boars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
Smokey bacon flavor.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is to hunt some boars. This can be done anywhere that players can track down a boar on the map. Some places are much better than others, however, so in this guide we will show you two great boar locations.
Players should only need to hunt a single boar for this challenge, so it will not take long to complete and will be an easy 24,000 XP toward their battle pass.
Colossal Crops
Players who can make it to Colossal Crops at the start of a round as in luck. If they can grab a weapon and make their way to a small paddock at the sound of the area, they will find three boars waiting for them.
Pleasant Park
There is pretty much a guaranteed Boar spawn to the east of Pleasant Park that not many players seem to know about it, so it can be a great place to farm this particular animal.
You can find the rest of the Week 8 challenge below:
- Get Intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Hunt a Boar (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Gain Health in the Storm (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Shockwave grenade yourself while in the storm (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Survive storm phases (0/10) – 24000 XP
- Build in the Storm (0/10) – 24000 XP
- Legendary quest – Catch a Fish (50, 100, 150, 200, 250) – 35000XP to 24500 XP