Where to hunt Boars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is to hunt some boars. This can be done anywhere that players can track down a boar on the map. Some places are much better than others, however, so in this guide we will show you two great boar locations.

Players should only need to hunt a single boar for this challenge, so it will not take long to complete and will be an easy 24,000 XP toward their battle pass.

Colossal Crops

Players who can make it to Colossal Crops at the start of a round as in luck. If they can grab a weapon and make their way to a small paddock at the sound of the area, they will find three boars waiting for them.

Pleasant Park

There is pretty much a guaranteed Boar spawn to the east of Pleasant Park that not many players seem to know about it, so it can be a great place to farm this particular animal.

