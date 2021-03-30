Where to hunt chickens in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
Take on the feathered fiends of Fortnite.
For the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 challenges we will need to hunt down some chickens. This is not particularly hard to do, as chickens are a mistake of nature and lack the ability to fight back.
What can be awkward is actually finding them. Thankfully, there are some spots on the map that are prone to spawning chickens, and also tend to respawn them quite quickly if another player get to them before you.
Chickens tend to spawn all along the map from Pleasant Park to Colossal Crops with a high frequency. Just to the east and southeast of Pleasant Park before the river, and to the northwest and northeast of Colossal Crops, in and around the Orchard area.
By hunt, all you actually have to do is kill the poor chickens with the weapon of your choice. This is quite easy, as they don’t take much damage.
Now that you know the best places to hunt for chickens in Fortnite, you can find the rest of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 challenges below:
- Fly 20 meters with a chicken
- Hunt chickens
- Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold
- Deal damage with shotguns
- Get headshots with rifles
- Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol or revolver
- Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart
- Forage colored eggs hidden around the map
