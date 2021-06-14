Where to interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 is to interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods. These can be found in multiple locations, and look like tree trunks with a strange locking mechanism on the top.

All you need to do is track them down and interact with them to finish up the challenge. We have all the locations marked on the map below. When you finish the challenge, you will earn 45,000 XP toward your Battle Pass.

Dead Drop Location #1

The first dead drop can be found at the small wooden bridge to the northwest of the main hotel building. It is just down river from the bridge, beside a cluster of rocks.

Dead Drop Location #2

Can be found on the south side of the bridge that crosses the river in the north of Weeping Woods.

Dead Drop Location #3

The final dead drop can be found on the north side of the bridge that crosses the river in the north of Weeping Woods.

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 challenges below:

Epic Quests Week 2

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake

Explosive damage to opponent structures

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Destroy equipment at satellite stations

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

Visit different damned locations in a single match

Enter a UFO

Legendary Quests Week 2