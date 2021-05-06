Where to open chests at the Spire or Guardians Tower in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
For the taking.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 is to open chests at the Spire or the Guardian Towers. The Spire can be found right in the center of the map, while the Guardian Towers can be found radiating out from it in six different directions, matching with the compass points.
Each location contains small, squarish, white buildings and in these buildings you can find all manner of loot, including chests. All you need to do is open these chests to complete the challenge. You can do so at any of the Towers, or the Spire itself.
Some Towers will have chests at the top, and these will also count toward the challenge if you open them. As long as you grab the chests either from the towers themselves, or within the white buildings that are near them, this challenge shouldn’t take you long.
You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 challenge below:
- Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Use launcher from Guardian Towers (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Open chests at the Spire or Guardians Tower (0/2) – 24000 XP
- Damage opponents within 10 seconds of landing (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exciting a vehicle (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Legendary quest – destroy structures with fire (100, 200, 300, 400, 500) – 35000XP to 24500 XP