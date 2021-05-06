Where to open chests at the Spire or Guardians Tower in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 is to open chests at the Spire or the Guardian Towers. The Spire can be found right in the center of the map, while the Guardian Towers can be found radiating out from it in six different directions, matching with the compass points.

Each location contains small, squarish, white buildings and in these buildings you can find all manner of loot, including chests. All you need to do is open these chests to complete the challenge. You can do so at any of the Towers, or the Spire itself.

Some Towers will have chests at the top, and these will also count toward the challenge if you open them. As long as you grab the chests either from the towers themselves, or within the white buildings that are near them, this challenge shouldn’t take you long.

