Where to place Ghostbuster signs in Holly Hedges, Dirty Docks, or Pleasant Park in Fortnite

Fortnitemares is underway, and new NPCs have arrived on the map in Fortnite. One of them, the Containment Specialist is a Ghostbuster, and he needs some help dealing with things around the map. The Containment Specialist has a punchcard, and one of the challenges is to place Ghostbuster signs in Holly Hedges, Dirty Docks, or Pleasant Park.

This is an easy challenge, and you only need to visit a single location to get it finished. You will need to place three signs in total, and this can be done in Holly Hedges.

Players can place the first sign on the westward side of the nursey shop in the center of town. From there, heard to the building at the northeast corner, and finally, to the building on the south side. You will see glowing, blue signs outside each place, and can interact with them to place the Ghostbusters sign.

Below, you can find the rest of the Containment Specialist’s challenges: